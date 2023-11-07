Versor Investments LP Makes New $319,000 Investment in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cimpress by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

CMPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cimpress from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $143,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 7,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $530,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $143,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,710. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

