6,447 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.8 %

Fastenal stock opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

