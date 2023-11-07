Versor Investments LP Has $404,000 Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 111,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.72.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.85%.

Insider Transactions at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In other news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,810 shares in the company, valued at $13,010,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

