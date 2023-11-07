Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Argus upped their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

CARR stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

