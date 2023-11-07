New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,075 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Discover Financial Services worth $29,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $86.51 on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average of $99.56. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

