Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 12,065 First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,065 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 136.2% in the second quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 134.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 60,607 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 196.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

First Merchants Price Performance

First Merchants stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.60 million. Equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

