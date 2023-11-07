Versor Investments LP Buys New Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of Genco Shipping & Trading as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GNK. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

NYSE GNK opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

