Versor Investments LP Takes $364,000 Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 388,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,032,000 after purchasing an additional 107,093 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.38 per share, with a total value of $237,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,084.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70. The stock has a market cap of $923.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.23.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ligand Pharmaceuticals

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

