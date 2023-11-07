Versor Investments LP Lowers Stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,572 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 925.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 88,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 49.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 192.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 56,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 79.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 46,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LSB Industries

About LSB Industries

(Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.