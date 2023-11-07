Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $78,000 Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of UEC stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.29.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

