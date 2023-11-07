New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,878 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $29,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Edison International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 254,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,606,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.90%.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.