Versor Investments LP Sells 226 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.51 and its 200-day moving average is $99.70. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

