Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $96,000 in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. CSFB decreased their price objective on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $865.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

