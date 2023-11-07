New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 288,555 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,555 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $30,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,539,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,136,000 after buying an additional 92,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,866,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after buying an additional 160,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,614,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,199,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,639,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPX Technologies news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $437,262.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,185. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $84.78 on Tuesday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $91.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.12.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

