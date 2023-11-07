Lincoln National Corp Trims Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

Shares of IJUL opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $26.71.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

