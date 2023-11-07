Lincoln National Corp Has $603,000 Stock Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 405.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DIHP stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

