Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 116.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 38,540 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 252.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 75.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the second quarter worth $302,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $202.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $30.30.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

