Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 1.49% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 888,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 106,987 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 811.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 96,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 85,774 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSMJ stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

About Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (PSMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

