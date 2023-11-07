Lincoln National Corp Acquires 92 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 284.5% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 37.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 48.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $200,627.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,160,097 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $446.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.57. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

