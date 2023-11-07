Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $201.99 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.