Lincoln National Corp Reduces Holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.06% of Mission Produce worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Mission Produce in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 215,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $3,003,339.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,842,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,438.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.51. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

