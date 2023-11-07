Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several research analysts have commented on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after buying an additional 13,113,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after buying an additional 4,772,676 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,084,000 after buying an additional 4,224,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,155,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,943.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,367,000 after buying an additional 2,871,686 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -269.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

