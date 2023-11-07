Lincoln National Corp Buys 141 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $14,787,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $112.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.70.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

