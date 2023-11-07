New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 683,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,623,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 70.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 82.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 762,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,215,000 after purchasing an additional 344,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.9 %

LSCC stock opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.96.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $835,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,328.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $835,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,328.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 7,500 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $680,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,597,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,238 shares of company stock worth $11,612,397. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

