New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 683,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,623,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 70.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 82.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 762,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,215,000 after purchasing an additional 344,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.
Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.9 %
LSCC stock opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.96.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
