Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock Holdings Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Outlook Therapeutics worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 475,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,889,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 222,270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 43.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 96,624 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Brookline Capital Management lowered Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BTIG Research lowered Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Chardan Capital cut Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTLK opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

