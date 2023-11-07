Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 41.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average of $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

