Lincoln National Corp Trims Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.71% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NJAN. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $7,004,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $1,900,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 268.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $814,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 120,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:NJAN opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

