Lincoln National Corp Sells 116 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK opened at $230.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.05 and a 200 day moving average of $227.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.46 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,064 shares of company stock worth $2,614,954. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

