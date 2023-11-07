New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.95.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $88.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.14, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $114.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

