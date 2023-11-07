New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 67.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REXR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 85,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,359,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,013,000 after acquiring an additional 525,010 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

REXR opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.01. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 144.76%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

