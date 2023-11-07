Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Position Boosted by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Burlington Stores by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 562.3% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 93,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,362 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $234.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $132.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

