New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,435 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Sana Biotechnology worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 72.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 1,528.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $86,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SANA shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

