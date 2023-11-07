Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Science Applications International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,866,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,954,000 after purchasing an additional 171,810 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.43.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $123.53. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.75.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. Science Applications International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

