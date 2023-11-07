New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,617 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPLN. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter worth about $32,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. MultiPlan Co. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

