New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 236.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 21.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,666,000 after purchasing an additional 553,248 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,048,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,584,000 after buying an additional 69,454 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,624,000 after acquiring an additional 367,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.33.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $222.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.88 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.04%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

