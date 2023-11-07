New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $927,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.41.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average of $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $100.77.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

