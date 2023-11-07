New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in FOX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in FOX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.93.

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

