New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 676,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Desktop Metal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

