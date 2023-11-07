PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $117.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.39.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. PDD has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $112.77. The company has a market capitalization of $141.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDD will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 10.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,889,000 after buying an additional 2,975,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PDD by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,729 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in PDD by 266.5% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $501,089,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,420,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,779,000 after acquiring an additional 789,935 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

