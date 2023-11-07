Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXP. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 170.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Down 2.6 %

BXP stock opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.19. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 318.70%.

In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boston Properties

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.