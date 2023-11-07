On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONON. Williams Trading raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of ON by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 816.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ON by 32.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 200.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. ON has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. ON’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

