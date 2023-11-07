On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.02.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ONON. Williams Trading raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.
Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 200.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. ON has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $37.08.
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. ON’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
