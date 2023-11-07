Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sportradar Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sportradar Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

