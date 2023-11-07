New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 76.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nomura cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.41.

NYSE:BWA opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.12. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

