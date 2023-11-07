Analysts Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Target Price at $16.86

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC lifted their target price on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6,930.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth $48,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $26.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

