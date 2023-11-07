Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,438,966,000 after acquiring an additional 170,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,344,801,000 after acquiring an additional 762,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $153.16 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.46 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

