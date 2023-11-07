Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Lifted by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 252,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,294 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $158.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.