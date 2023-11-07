Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $128,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 45.7% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 101,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 46.9% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 873,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $51,325,000 after acquiring an additional 278,923 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 273,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 52.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,489 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.69.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.97.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

