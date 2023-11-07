Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 13,385 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,385 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Snowflake by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 14.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $144.16 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $193.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.39.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,190 shares of company stock worth $13,574,410. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

