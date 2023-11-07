HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Decreased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

HCA stock opened at $231.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.54 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.69 and a 200-day moving average of $269.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.41.

View Our Latest Report on HCA

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.