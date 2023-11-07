Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,107 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after buying an additional 195,919 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,733,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,752,000 after buying an additional 142,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,621,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,326,000 after buying an additional 255,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.80%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

